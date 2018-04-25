Eagles earn a lifeline with shock away victory

Stotfold pulled off a shock victory at high-flying Leighton Town on Tuesday to give themselves hope in their relegation dogfight.

Stung by a 9-0 thrashing at home to Harpenden Town on Saturday, the Eagles bounced back to inflict only the home side’s third defeat of the campaign.

Adam Drakulic scored the only goal of the game to secure three precious points.

Now the pressure is on with five games still to play.

Stotfold host midtable Hoddesdon town on Saturday before visiting Holmer Green on Tuesday and near neighbours Biggleswade FC on Thursday.