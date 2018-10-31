Eagles lose to Leighton in eight goal bonanza

Stotfold scored three times on Saturday but still ended up losing an eight goal thriller at Bedfordshire rivals Leighton Town on Saturday.

Curtis Donaldson was making his debut for the hosts and it took him just a minute to open his account as he delicately chipped keeper Matt Fallon to put Town ahead.

However Stotfold hit back. Dom Marsala’s poor back pass put Alfie Barker in on goal and he rounded Charlie Jones and slotted into the right corner, to pull them level.

Town pressure led to a second goal. Matt Fallon’s poor clearance fell into the path of Lewis McBride and from all of 40 yards out, he curled the ball over Fallon and it nestled in the back of the net.

Early in the second half Kyle Faulkner rifled home. Just minutes later McBride forced a save from the keeper, but he turned the loose ball into the path of Marsala, who made up for his earlier mistake by finding the back of the net. And it was soon 5-1, McBride scoring a second.

But the visitors were not willing to let the game lie, and struck back with two goals in the closing stages.

Barker got himself a brace as he rounded Jones and slotted home into the empty net from a tight angle.

Stotfold scored a third when Kay Cyrus ghosted in from a corner and was completely unmarked in the penalty area and he flicked past Jones, to make the scoreline a little more respectable for Stotfold - but it’s points they need to pull clear of the bottom.