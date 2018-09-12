Early goal blues cost Waders again

The FA Cup can often turn the formbook on its head and so it proved as Biggleswade Town crashed out at the first hurdle to Chesham United on Saturday.

The Waders went into the game unbeaten – albeit on the back of four straight draws – while the hosts had yet to win.

But it was Chesham who deservedly earned the victory and manager Lee Allinson admitted his side turned in a poor performance. He told the club’s You Tube channel: “I apologise to our supporters because we were totally outbattled, forever chasing the game.

“We didn’t turn up again and we keep conceding goals very early, and are forever on the back foot.

“We have had a long chat in the changing room, to look how to put things right.”

They once again fell to an early goal. Losing the ball in the Chesham area, it was worked upfield into Biggleswade territory where a melee of players tried to clear before the ball sat up kindly for Chesham 10 Dejon Noel-Williams and he powered home a shot inside six minutes.

Chances were scarce, the best of the half was at least on target from Peter Clark just past the half hour.

A half time substitution saw McNamara off with new boy Lucas Kirkpatrick making his debut. Not much changed though apart from the Waders personnel with Forbes and Hitchcock being replaced by Vincent and Devine.

It must be a manager’s nightmare for all your players to suffer the same malaise on the same day but that appeared the case.

With 15 minutes to go Chesham wrapped up the game with a stunning crossfield ball that eluded all the defenders and found Dave Pearce in acres of time and space to hit a shot high into the roof of the net. Waders grabbed one back on 85 minutes with some confusion over who would claim it but eventually it was credited to Matt Ball.

Waders visit Barwell in the Southern League on Saturday.