Elsom excels but Arlesey lose to Kempston

Arlesey were out of luck and remain bottom of the Southern League Division One Central after a 4-0 reverse on Tuesday nigt.

Kempston Rovers ran out comfortable winners but plaudits must go to the home keeper Lewis Elsom who put in a great performance to keep the scoreline respectable.

Rovers took the lead in somewhat bizzare circumstances. A long ball down the right hand side found Sam Johnson who whipped in a cross - it was cleared by the defender after it came down off the bar, but the referee’s assistant waved to award a goal.

Tony Williams and Andrews had long range efforts for Arlesey but didn’t trouble Knox in the Rovers goal.

Jamaine Ivy could have doubled the lead when his close range shot was smothered at point blank range by the impressive Elsom.

Kempston started the second half on the front foot and creating chances and went two up on the hour mark. Fuller had a shot blocked in the area, the ball fell to Crawley and he turned the ball across goal for Johnson to bundle in at the back post.

On 78 minutes Rovers made the game safe when Johnson put the ball across goal and it bounced in off the luckless Khan at the far post. Two minutes later, Luke Heneghan was tripped in the area after neat build up play. Ben Shepherd dispatched the penalty.

The games don’t come any easier - on Saturday they visit AFC Dunstable who sit level on points with the leaders.