Endersby and Hatch aim high after taking over at Arlesey

Matt Endersby and James Hatch have taken over as the new management team of Arlesey Town FC.

They will be assisted by Natasha Orchard-Smith, Keith West and Graham Endersby as the Blues kick off their new campaign in the SSML Premier Division.

The pair take over from Nathan and Zema Abbey, who resigned after three years in charge following relegation from the Southern League East season.

Hatch, 32, whose previous clubs include Leighton Town, Arlesey Town and St Neots said: “Arlesey is a club I have previously played for, for five years.

“The opportunity to come back to this club and to get it back to where we think it should be is a massive incentive for us.”

Endersby, 37, has previously had a years coaching role at Barton Rovers after playing for Arlesey Town, Langford, St Neots, Potton United and Stevenage Borough.

He continued: “I love the village, the club and we want to get it back to where it belongs and we are looking forward to the challenge.

“There is a lot to do but it is definitely one of the reasons why we came back.”

Defining his role, Hatch said: “I will hopefully be heavily involved in the playing side so tactical decisions and half-time team talks will be led by Matt and the three others, where I will just have a playing role.

“We have a fantastic management team which everyone’s opinions will be inputted into team selection and training sessions.

“During training on Tuesdays and Thursdays, It will then be a consideration between all five of us and possibly some of the senior players on the team as well.”

Chairman John Morrell added: “Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with the new management team, and we are all excited for the new season.”

Arlesey begin their pre-season friendlies at Aylesbury FC on Saturday, July 14.

They then have a trio of home games against Barton Rovers on Tuesday, July 17, Hitchin Town on Saturday, July 21 and Borehamwood U23s on Thursday, July 26.

The Blues will finish by hosting Southern League Premier Division Biggleswade Town on Tuesday, July 31.