Entertaining but Reds slip to defeat

Langford’s poor run continued with defeat after an entertaining encounter at Stratford Fields on Tuesday night.

Hosts Buckingham Athletic were off to a quick start and were ahead after just five minutes, Robert McDonald scoring with a bullet header giving Newport in the Langford goal no chance.

The Reds then enjoyed a period of good possession and Jack Miller was foiled by the advancing keeper when he was put through.

The hosts then started to dominate and added a second just past the half hour. Yet again Langford were punished for some sloppy play in their own half and a quick through ball saw Robbie Carter waltz through the defence to make it 2-0. Kevin Owusa then hit the bar when well placed as the home side dominated until half time.

Buckingham began the second half in control and missed several good chances, Owusu forced Newport into a flying save from a fierce 20 yard shot, but Langford reduced the arrears on 72 minutes.

A low free kick from Dan Boyd took a deflection of a defender and wrong footed the home keeper to bring the visitors back into the game.

Owusu hit the bar with a long shot for the home side, but Langford pressed hard for the equaliser although the home side did miss some chances on the break. The heavy conditions certainly took their toll in the closing minutes as play swung from end to end with Buckingham holding on for the points.

Langford host Winslow on Saturday.