Excellent Biggleswade United hit Hadley for six

A flurry of late strikes contributed to an emphatic 6-0 win for Biggleswade United over Hadley on Saturday as they exhibited a fluent, attacking display in spite of the muddy surface at Second Meadow.

It was an excellent performance from United who begin a month’s exile from their home turf which provides ample time to try to rectify recent wretched away form.

They start with a trip to Silver Jubilee Park to take on Edgware Town on Saturday.

On Saturday both teams required a period of adaptation to the heavy pitch that could have perhaps forced in an alteration in style from United, who admirably persisted with their intricate passing game.

The home side’s proficiency with the ball wasn’t needed to create the opening goal, however, as a defensive miscue coupled with the goalkeeper’s stumble allowed David Parkinson to stride into the box and finish comfortably just before the half-hour mark.

The United forward found himself in space in the penalty area once more, firing wide of the left-hand post as the chance to establish a commanding lead was squandered.

Thirteen minutes elapsed, though, before the second goal did arrive as after Hadley were denied an opportunity to restore parity to the contest by a superb double save from United stopper Carlos Aviles Vivas, Jay Taylor was played through to slot the ball home confidently for 2-0.

The Bricks responded positively at the start of the second period, repelling United’s attacks whilst constructing a few dangerous chances for themselves – Ibrahim Camara’s near post flick sparking Vivas into action.

Once that spell of pressure relented, United tightened their grip on the contest and added a third as Gareth Hunt’s pass fed James Cooper down the right flank, who whipped a cross into Matty Cooper to volley side-footed into the net.

Hadley’s prospects of returning to North London with anything had been extinguished and the visitors capitulated in the closing minutes to produce a rather ignominious scoreline when the final whistle blew.

Parkinson smashed home as he broke clear of the Bricks’ rearguard before latching onto Abraham Eze’s ball across the face of goal to complete a stunning hat-trick on his home debut for the club.

And another man appearing for the first time at Second Meadow concluded the rout as Charlie Rome poked beyond the despairing keeper after being found by Matty Cooper.