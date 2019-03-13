Eze does it as FC resume chase for the SSML title

An Abraham Eze goal and a Nathan George penalty were enough to get Biggleswade FC back to winning ways against Leverstock Green at Langford Road on Saturday.

Having been held by Levy and Leighton Town in their last two league outings, it was a case of just getting the job done in what were tricky conditions.

Biggleswade FC v Leverstock Green. Picture: Guy Wills

With top scorer Alex Marsh still not fit and Benat Pena unavailable, Michael Carroll started for the first time since January, Ross Tompkins returned in goal, Tom Coles skippered the side on his home return, whilst there were also starts for Abraham Eze and Michael Simpson. Abraham Eze very nearly gave his side the lead inside five minutes when he was quick to react to a short back pass from a visiting defender. He looked favourite to win it, but Ryan Schmid in the Levy goal was brave in his efforts to tackle the FC forward and thwart the danger.

The Kings Langley keeper was a big reason FC had to settle for a point on their trip to Pancake Lane just under a fortnight ago and he was called into action once more on 12 minutes when he got enough of a touch on a Tom Coles piledriver to divert it just over the top for a corner.

As the half reached its midway point you could just sense a touch of frustration creeping in, but then a moment of quality broke the stalemate. Sam Kelly put in a really inviting cross and Eze was rewarded when he came through a crowd to volley into the roof of the net.

FC finished the half on top without hitting top gear. Half chances for Eze were well-blocked, whilst a deep corner from Lee Northfield was spilled by Schmid, but fortunately for him the ball was scrambled behind for a corner.

The home side had the perfect start to the second half when they were awarded a penalty four minutes in. Lee Northfield broke from midfield and set Eze away down the left hand side. The pacey forward showed good feet to ghost past his marker and made for the box down the byline before being upended from behind.

Nathan George reassumed penalty-taking duties and he emphatically swept home his third of the season.

Biggleswade had three decent chances to take the game firmly away from their opponents before the hour mark. Some good work from Eze cutting in from the right saw his left-footed pass find Coles in the box, but he didn’t quite get enough on his backheel attempt to divert it goalwards. Moments later Tom Cookman flicked a Lee Northfield corner on to the top of the bar and from a corner on the otherside, Tom Coles powered a free-header just over the top.

Eze, who put in one of his best showings in a Green shirt, dragged a shot wide following a fine run through the midfield from Tom Coles.

Tuesday night’s fixture at London Tigers was postponed due to a waterlogged – preventing FC from the chance to go top of the table.

They visit Harpenden Town on Saturday before travelling to Biggleswade United in the North Beds Charity Cup on Tuesday.