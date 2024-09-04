FA Cup progress for Biggleswade Town and Biggleswade FC

Biggleswade Town celebrate their FA Cup win.

​Biggleswade Town progressed to the second round qualifying of the FA Cup after a 3-1 win over Harleston Town in their replay on Tuesday night.

The two sides had drawn 1-1 in Saturday’s initial tie, Theo Ofori’s late penalty earning another bite of the cherry.

On Tuesday, Ofori was on target from the spot again on 13 minutes, and Ofori then scored again on the half hour mark to double the lead.

Ofori then turned creator four minutes later to set up Eddie Painter and he all but ended the tie as a contest, despite Harleston pulling a goal back in the second-half.

It means Biggleswade will go to Bowers & Pitsea in the next round, away from home, on September 14.

They return to league action this week at home to Bromsgrove Sporting.

*Biggleswade FC are also still in the FA Cup as they won 1-0 at Basildon United on Saturday.

George Munday got the winning goal midway through the second-half to continue FC’s best ever run in the competition.

FC will now play AFC Dunstable in the next round, the ‘home’ game again set to be played at the home of Barton Rovers with The Eyrie’s new 3G pitch still being finalised.

This weekend, it’s the turn of the FA Trophy as FC go to Enfield FC, the match to be played at Hertford Town.

*Biggleswade FC have completed the signing of Temi Akinbusoye from Kings Langley.

The 20-year-old, who lives locally, stood out in the league meeting between the two sides at The Orbital Fasteners Stadium in January, and is no stranger to local football circles having taken in spells with Stotfold, Barton Rovers and Hitchin Town.

He also had a very brief stint with Hanwell Town before moving to Kings Langley last term.

*Biggleswade United drew 1-1 at league leaders Arlesey Town in the SSMFL League Premier Division on Saturday.

Arlesey had taken the lead in the 86th minute but Kit Brown struck even later to earn the visitors a point and United sit eighth in the table after just seven games played.

United now go host Dunstable Town in the league this weekend, who have won one and lost six of their seven games so far.