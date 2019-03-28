FC beat rivals to reach cup final

Biggleswade FC beat their league title foes Tring Athletic on Tuesday to reach the final of the SSML Premier Division Cup.

A goal each half by the Marsh brothers gave FC a 2-0 lead and although Tring pulled a goal back through Jon Clements the hosts their deserved win in a close encounter.

Goalscoring chances were at a premium at both ends. In the 28th minute there was a controversial moment when Ashton Campbell seized on a defensive error and was through on goal only to be clearly tugged from behind by Adam Hunt.

As the first half wore on Biggleswade got more into the game and they opened the scoring in the 36th minute. Tring failed to clear their lines and the ball fell kindly to an unmarked Lawrie Marsh who swept it past Pat Sinfield.

Early in the second period Kieran Turner and Lee Stobbs both had shots on target although they were easily dealt with by keeper Ross Tompkins.

Alex Marsh got away but his shot from distance was safely caught.

Tring had a great opportunity to equalise when Carl Mensah’s pass sent Kieran Turner through on goal but the keeper was able to gather the ball safely.

However it was soon 2-0 as FC were awarded a free kick outside our area and Lawrie Marsh’s kick took a deflection to give Pat Sinfield no chance. On 88 minutes a ball over the top sent Clements away and he skilfully evaded challenges before rifling the ball home.