FC bounce back after weekend disappointment while Waders earn point on the road

Carmichael Uchenna turns home Biggleswade FC’s second goal against Thame. Photo: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

Biggleswade FC bounced back from a disappointing league defeat on Saturday to then win at Kempston Rovers in the Beds Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Saturday’s game had seen FC 2-0 up at home to Thame United, Lee Northfield opening the scoring from the penalty spot early on after Amir Hadi was fouled, and then Carmichael Uchenna, on as a first-half substitute, turned home the second goal just two minutes into the second-half.

But Dan West pulled a goal back on the hour mark and Thame then got level when a clearance rebounded off visiting striker Brayden Daniel and into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel then got his second 11 minutes from time to ultimately seal the three points.

Tuesday’s game at Kempston saw Dan Bond fire FC in front on 26 minutes before Rafal Wielblad levelled things up early in the second-half.

But Lawrie Marsh headed in off the post 12 minutes from time and Charlie Hayford’s penalty in stoppage time then secured the 3-1 win.

FC are back in action this weekend with a trip to current SPL Division One Central leaders Real Bedford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Biggleswade Town remain bottom of the SPL Division One Central but produced a creditable performance to draw 0-0 at play-off chasing Stourbridge on Saturday.

Speaking to the club’s media after the game, manager Jimmy Martin said: “I thought it was a great game and I thought we were excellent.

"Stourbridge are in the top three and a proper, well organised side, but we came here full of confidence and that’s now our third clean sheet in a row.

"So it’s a platform from which to keep growing. I’ve been talking about getting closer and if anything I’ve been quite harsh on the boys today because we had opportunities and we have to take them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we have to remain positive and remind ourselves that this is our level, and points away from home are huge.”

The Waders now prepare to host Hitchin Town on Saturday, who are just three points above Biggleswade in the relegation zone but who pulled off a 2-1 win at Banbury United last weekend.