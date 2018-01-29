FC chalk up a Wembley double

Biggleswade FC kept on the tail of the leading side in the SSML by completing a league double over visitors Wembley on Saturday.

Tom Cookman almost created an opportunity out of nothing as he chased down a back pass, his block just running wide of the upright.

FC did take a deserved lead on eight minutes as first George Riley saw his effort tipped over the bar, the resulting corner finding Darren Woodend who in turn picked out Cookman to fire home.

Wembley almost created an opening of their own with Dave Lenton on hand to clean things up this quickly followed by Cookman seeing his effort blocked after good work from Adam Hunt.

The second arrived on 22 minutes as Lee Northfield seized on a loose pass and found Cookman who lashed home his second. And four minutes later Cookman should have got his hat trick as a quick throw by Tom Coles saw him bear down on goal only to hit his effort wide.

Whilst the better chances had fell to the home side Wembley always carried a threat and Dan Green had to be at his very best as he saved well low down to his left. They also had a reasonable shout for a penalty waved away.

Biggleswade introduced Lawrie Marsh at half-time in place of the injured Woodend and it was he who found Josh Holmes, his in swinging cross just eluding the sliding boot of Cookman.

Green pulled off a great save before Northfield split the Wembley defence and picked out the run of Alex Marsh who rounded the keeper only to scuff his shot into the side netting.

With both Tyler Ingham and Taishan Griffith introduced it was the latter who saw one effort blocked and another fly over the bar. The game was finally sealed on 83 minutes as Northfield found Cookman who rounded the keeper to roll in his and FCs third.

The icing on the cake arrived on 90 minutes – awarded a free kick on the left side of the box Marsh, aided by a slight deflection, added the fourth.