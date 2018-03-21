FC draw a rare blank in defeat

A Jimmy Hill header midway through the second half condemned Biggleswade FC to a sixth league defeat of the season on Thursday evening.

With doubts over whether the game would even go-ahead the decision was taken to switch the match to Colney Heath’s Recreation Ground.

Management duo Dave Northfield and Mark Inskip once again rung the changes for this game with only five of the XI from the 3-3 draw at Leighton starting.

On 21 minutes FC skipper Adam Hunt came close to breaking the deadlock. After forcing a corner, the ball found its way out to Hunt on the edge of the Colney Heath penalty area, he cut inside and hit a sweet low drive, which cannoned back off the foot of the post.

Colney Heath grew in confidence as the half wore on. They were a real threat from set-pieces all night and they should have scored twice in quick succession when two fine flat, driven deliveries were somehow diverted wide.

The boys in Green had a renewed purpose about them early in the second half. Conor Inskip showed good feet before having a low shot deflected out for a corner. Soon after, Justin Leavers picking out the unmarked Lee Northfield but he didn’t make the best connection.

Colney Heath struck what proved to be the winner on 67 minutes. The Magpies were finally able to make one of their set-pieces count as Hill crashed home a thumping header following a corner from the right.

Tom Cookman, Tom Coles and Alex Marsh were thrown into the action and their arrival seemed to give FC some added dynamism in attack. A short corner routine involving Josh Holmes and Hunt saw the latter cut in and have a shot well-blocked by a defender.

Some good link up between Coles and Marsh saw the latter have a shot well-defended and Josh Holmes then came agonisingly close, his first time volley slid inches wide of the post.

For Biggleswade, it was only the second time this season that they had failed to score.