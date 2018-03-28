FC go out in challenge trophy semi-finals

Biggleswade FC crashed out of the SSML Challenge Trophy with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Division One Broadfields United on Thursday night.

Coming into this semi-final on the back of successive defeats wasn’t ideal preparation, but the early signs were promising as FC started on the front foot.

However, it was Broadfields who opened the scoring on 12 minutes. They put a poor free kick into the box, but when FC didn’t deal with the ensuing scramble the lively Connor Spinks was on-hand to lash the ball in.

Both teams traded chances in a largely even first half. The best Biggleswade mustered was a fine run and cross from skipper Adam Hunt and with Tom Coles looking a dead-cert to meet it with a powerful header, the ball was glanced away by a visiting centre half.

After the break Biggleswade again failed to make any real inroads as Broadfields soaked up anything thrown at them.

The home side had twice denied Broadfields with some last ditch defending before the second goal arrived on 76 minutes when a speculative and well-struck effort beat the diving Daniel Green from 25 yards.

FC responded well though and halved the deficit three minutes later. Excellent work down the right hand side from Hunt saw him deliver a cross to the far post where fellow full back Josh Holmes guided home a well-timed volley to get the home side back into it.

Biggleswade dominated the ball for much of the closing stages, but they just couldn’t find the key to unlock the visiting resistance.