FC storm back for victory at Potton

A scintillating second half performance saw Biggleswade FC maintain their early lead at the top of the SSML with a 3-1 win at local rivals Potton United.

Potton enjoyed a half time advantage but a quality second half performance saw FC clear winners, despite having Pat McCafferty dismissed in the closing moments.

It was Potton who started the brighter and enjoyed the most possession. In the first minute Ross Tompkins was called upon to make a double save from Bamford. United always looked dangerous from set pieces, a Jonny Hall corner was headed wide by Sage and Bamford headed over from close range.

The home side deservedly took the lead on 19 minutes when Sage’s his inch perfect ball found Ryan Lewis who slotted past Tompkins from 12 yards.

The Royals now had their tails up. Danny Webb danced past a number of half-hearted challenges down the centre of the pitch before driving well over.

FC levelled six minutes after the restart as Alex Marsh crashed a fine header into the roof of the net.

The turnaround was complete on 58 minutes. Conor Inskip shrugged off a couple of challenges and his through pass was perfect for Marsh who sprung the offside trap. Tyler Josephs forced him wide, but Marsh showed great vision to pick out Tom Coles and he arrowed a first time finish into the net.

The goal of the game came on 64 minutes. Michael Carroll, Lawrie Marsh, Conor Inskip, Pat McCafferty and Alex Marsh were all involved as a classy move was constructed from left to right. Marsh cut inside from the right and spotted the run of Lee Northfield. He closed in on goal but, even under pressure from the Potton defence, he managed to slide the ball past Josephs into the left hand corner.

Credit to Potton who kept trying to get back into the game. A lovely give and go between Gareth Hunt and Danny Webb saw the latter drive dangerously across the box and a looping goal-bound effort was well dealt with by Tompkins.

Substitute Tom Cookman blazed high alate on before the visitors were reduced to ten men. Pat McCafferty was booked earlier in the game and his earlier misdemeanour would cost him as the referee reached for his book again for a second yellow when he fouled a Potton player on their right hand side.

Potton host CB Hounslow United in the FA Vase on Saturday.

FC are without a game this weekend but play Bedford FC in the North Beds Charity Cup at McMullen Park on Tuesday.