FC switch on the style to beat title rivals Tring

Biggleswade FC turned in arguably one of their best performances of the season as they leapfrogged rivals Tring Athletic with a fine 2-0 away victory at The Grassroots Stadium on Saturday.

With FC having drawn four successive league games and Tring Athletic having lost and then drawn their last two outings, neither side could claim to be in top form.

But this win puts FC second, three points behind leaders Hadley with four games in hand.

Tom Cookman was restored to the starting XI after completing a four-match ban, whilst top scorer Alex Marsh also returned after missing out through illness last time out.

Lee Northfield reacted quickest when an Marsh cross from the FC left took a slight deflection off Cookman. The ball went into a gap between defence and goalkeeper and Northfield delicately flicked the ball around the advancing Connor Sansom and it trickled over the line.

The visitors controlled much of the opening 25 minutes. Connor Sansom was at full stretch to keep out a Ryan Inskip corner that looped up goalwards off a home defender before both Northfield and Marsh were unable to apply the final touches to two fine moves.

Then it was Tring’s turn to start asking the questions and thought they had equalised but they found FC’s Ross Tompkins in top form.

Kieran Turner got a run on Sam Kelly and climbed above the FC left back, guiding his header towards the right hand corner. Tompkins though showed incredible agility to get down to his left to claw the ball out.

FC doubled their lead in the second period. Ryan Inskip’s inswinging corner looked to have been gathered by Sansom, but his fumble saw the ball fall invitingly for Marsh to sweep home his 22nd goal of the season into the roof of the net.

Full credit to Tring who responded in a positive fashion. The hosts worked the ball out to the right hand side and the cross was delivered to the unmarked Campbell, who did everything right to power his header goalwards into the ground. Tompkins again showed incredible reactions to not only save it, but also parry the ball to safety.

Tuesday’s match at Leverstock Green was postponed. FC are back in action on Saturday when they host lowly Cockfosters.