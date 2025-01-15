​FC taste victory as Leighton Town are dispatched while others fall foul to freeze

Pat McCafferty celebrates scoring Biggleswade FC's second goal on Monday. Photo: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

​Biggleswade FC were one of the local area’s few clubs to see any action this week as they ran out 2-0 winners at home to Leighton Town on Monday night.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Northfield and Mark Inskip’s men hadn’t had a game scheduled on Saturday as other fixtures were largely decimated by the frozen weather, but the 3G surface at their Bedford Town home was in good condition for Monday’s game and the three points gained moved FC further away from the relegation zone, now being 14 points clear of danger.

FC began Monday’s game as well, albeit without creating much in the way of clear cut chances until they took the lead on 17 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Kessel’s corner was cleared to the edge of the penalty area and Rio Martucci’s deflected shot found the net.

The lead was then doubled just three minutes later as Kessel was again the creator from a set piece, this time his free-kick from out wide headed home by Pat McCafferty at the far post.

That would ultimately be enough for FC to take the points, Leighton proving more of a threat in the second-half but ultimately unable to break the hosts down as they saw the game out.

FC are back in action on Saturday with a home game against Kidlington, before they then go to Aylesbury United next Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Biggleswade United were again denied any action as their home game with Colney Heath was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

It means they have not played a competitive game since December 28, although a friendly game with Letchworth GC Eagles was arranged on Wednesday night to get some minutes into the players’ legs.

They then go to Wormley Rovers in the league on Saturday.

*Biggleswade Town were similarly frustrated in their efforts last weekend, their home game with Lowestoft Town following the trend of being called off due to a frozen pitch.

They’ll therefore be hoping to get a game in this weekend when they go to Hitchin Town.

For a feature-length interview with Waders boss Jimmy Martin on how he sees things at the club going into the second half of the season, turn to page 30.

​