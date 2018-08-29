FC tie is abandoned after clash of heads

A nasty clash of heads between two Soham Town Rangers players saw Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup Preliminary Round tie abandoned and robbed Biggleswade FC of a potential cup upset

The visitors had been in control after skipper Lee Chaffey had headed them in front and Callum Russell had doubled their lead from the penalty spot inside 25 minutes.

However, a quick FC response saw Alex Marsh halve the deficit within a few minutes following great work from brother Lawrie.

A brilliant save from Ross Tompkins kept FC in it just after the break before two excellent finishes from Justin Leavers and then Nick Henebery completed the turnaround.

FC were firmly in the ascendency until a sickening clash of heads brought proceedings to an abrupt halt just before the hour mark.

After waiting almost half an hour for the emergency services to arrive, a decision was taken after consultation with the paramedics to abandon what had been a pulsating tie.

Both players have made a recovery.

The tie is scheduled to be replayed on Tuesday, September 4 at Langford Road. The winners will visit FC Romania in Cheshunt in the next round.

In the meantime Biggleswade FC host North Greenford United in the SSML Premier Division on Saturday.