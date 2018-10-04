FC triumph in crazy ten goal thriller at Jets

Biggleswade FC made it six successive wins as they won a topsy-turvy 10-goal thriller at Oxhey Jets on Saturday.

Jets hit the front early on through Luke Jones, but FC were level with quarter of an hour gone when Joel Ives looped a lovely measured finish past the keeper.

FC scored a stunner on 18 minutes. Lee Northfield passed to McCafferty who in turn found Alex Marsh wide right. He put in a low first time cross and Justin Leavers thumped home.

Oxhey Jets levelled through Andy Brennan and then went in front when skipper Tom Gibson guided a volley past Ross Tompkins.

Six minutes into the second half Ryan Inskip put FC back on level terms and within seconds the turnaround was complete as Marsh poked the ball past the keeper into the net.

It was soon 4-4 as Jones scored again.

Biggleswade were ahead again just after the hour mark. Marsh put a delightful backheel in behind the defence to Leavers who swept home. Marsh provided another impudent back-flick and Cookman finished to make it 6-4.