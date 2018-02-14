Fired-up Reds win a real thriller

A fired up Langford side deservedly took all three points in an end-to-end thriller against Risborough Rangers on a heavy Forde Park pitch on Saturday.

Langford made a lively start forcing Jack Brooker in the visitors’ goal to make two fine saves in the opening minutes, tipping away a cross shot from Sean Mboto, then advancing from his goal to block a close range shot.

Kieran Fordham in the home goal made a fine save from Martin Griggs as play swung from end to end. Gradually Rangers started to gain control, and almost took the lead on 20 minutes when a clever overhead kick hit the inside of a post and bounced clear.

After half an hour Risborough did take the lead. The home defence failed to clear a long free kick and Martin Griggs thumped the loose ball home. Although Luke Smith came close for Langford, the visitors led at halftime.

The second half was more of a slog as the pitch, heavy from earlier rain cut up. Both sides attacked, creating a thrilling end-to-end game.

The Reds scored a clever well-taken equaliser on 55 minutes when a long cross was headed down by Luke Smith, and smashed home by Sean Mboto.

Langford pushed forward and found their footballing touch, both Luke Smith and Sean Mboto had shots saved, and then their second goal arrived after 73 minutes. A scrambled clearance in the visitors’ area found Jack Edwards, and his low shot slid in off the inside of a post. Although Risborough continued to push forward, Langford’s defence remained firm, allowing The Reds to claim a deserved three points.

Langford host Codicote in the SSML on Saturday.

Langford: Kieran Fordham, Lewis Sinclair, Jordan Stewart, Mokbul Ali, Adam Brown, Michael Payne (capt), Lewis Croucher, Harry Orr, Luke Smith, Jack Edwards, Sean Mboto.

Subs: Joe Zungvzah, Danny Bacon (used), Marc Arnott, Elliott Cracknell.