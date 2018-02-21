Four late goals harsh on plucky Arlesey

Arlesey matched promotion chasing Hartley Wintney for 70 minutes on Saturday but four late goals gave the scoreline a rather lopsided feel.

Dion Gibbs started in goal as Lewis Elsom was injured while Billy Lannon made his debut up front for the Blues.

The home side made a slow start and Arlesey defended well and, with Gibbs making some good saves, it was a deserved 0-0 at half time.

Arlesey started the second half well and took a shock, but deseved, lead on the hour. Arti Krasniqi broke out, found Taylor Rhiney who squared it to new boy Lannon and he stroked it into the net for his opening goal.

The home side brought on Paul Hodges who looked quick from the start. Just three minutes later, with Arlesey’s skipper Joe Steele down injured, the defence switched off and stopped but Hodge didn’t and went around the back and fired home a strong shot for 1-1.

The home side went up a gear and rained in shots with Gibbs in great form keeping them out, but from a corner Hodge hit a shot through a crowd that beat Gibbs for 2-1. Hartley were now growing in confidence and with five minutes remaining a cross in was only half cleared to Adam Everiss who hit a good strike into the net.

Another good shot from Jack French took a deflection to get past Gibbs for a flattering 4-1 scoreline.

Next up it’s Aylesbury United at home on Saturday.