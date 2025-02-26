Frustrating week for clubs due to defeats and postponements
For Biggleswade Town, there were two more defeats as they remain 13 points adrift of safety in the SPL Premier Central.
Saturday saw them beaten 2-0 at Harborough Town, who reached the second round of the FA Cup earlier this season.
Then on Tuesday night, play-off contenders Stamford were the visitors but the Waders fell by a similar scoreline.
Boss Jimmy Martin told the club’s media after the game: "Stamford are a proper outfit and a really physical side that play on the front foot, have powerful players and are well organised, so fair play to them.
"But I thought our boys were excellent and I thought for large period we were well in the game.
"So I’m gutted again for the lads as we’re just not getting those rewards. So it’s a tough one to take but there are lots of positives and we have to keep going.”
The Waders now prepare to welcome fifth-placed Halesowen Town on Saturday.
*Biggleswade FC fell to a 4-0 defeat at home to title-chasing Real Bedford on Saturday.
In a match played in the away side’s home town, FC were no match at The Eyrie and were well beaten in front of 401 fans – three of the goals coming in the second-half.
FC were then denied the chance to bounce back with a win as their match at Kings Langley on Tuesday night was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
FC will therefore hope for a return to action when they go to another side chasing a play-off or promotion spot, Flackwell Heath on Saturday.
*Biggleswade United were also denied by the weather as their game at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
United, who sit in the last of the play-off places as things stand, now prepare to welcome Colney Heath to the Verdant Stadium on Saturday.
*Stotfold were also beaten in the SPL Division One Central as they fell 3-2 at Kidlington on Saturday, while Arlesey Town lost 2-0 at London Lions in the SSML Premier. Potton United had no fixture scheduled.