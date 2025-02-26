Frustrating week for clubs due to defeats and postponements

Action from Biggleswade FC's game at home to Real Bedford on Saturday. Photo: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

​A combination of defeats and postponements made it a frustrating week for local sides as the final stages of the season edge nearer.

​For Biggleswade Town, there were two more defeats as they remain 13 points adrift of safety in the SPL Premier Central.

Saturday saw them beaten 2-0 at Harborough Town, who reached the second round of the FA Cup earlier this season.

Then on Tuesday night, play-off contenders Stamford were the visitors but the Waders fell by a similar scoreline.

Boss Jimmy Martin told the club’s media after the game: "Stamford are a proper outfit and a really physical side that play on the front foot, have powerful players and are well organised, so fair play to them.

"But I thought our boys were excellent and I thought for large period we were well in the game.

"So I’m gutted again for the lads as we’re just not getting those rewards. So it’s a tough one to take but there are lots of positives and we have to keep going.”

The Waders now prepare to welcome fifth-placed Halesowen Town on Saturday.

*Biggleswade FC fell to a 4-0 defeat at home to title-chasing Real Bedford on Saturday.

In a match played in the away side’s home town, FC were no match at The Eyrie and were well beaten in front of 401 fans – three of the goals coming in the second-half.

FC were then denied the chance to bounce back with a win as their match at Kings Langley on Tuesday night was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

FC will therefore hope for a return to action when they go to another side chasing a play-off or promotion spot, Flackwell Heath on Saturday.

*Biggleswade United were also denied by the weather as their game at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

United, who sit in the last of the play-off places as things stand, now prepare to welcome Colney Heath to the Verdant Stadium on Saturday.

*Stotfold were also beaten in the SPL Division One Central as they fell 3-2 at Kidlington on Saturday, while Arlesey Town lost 2-0 at London Lions in the SSML Premier. Potton United had no fixture scheduled.