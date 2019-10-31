George & Dragon forced to settle for a point

George & Dragon and Denham Raptors played out a 3-3 draw in the Bedford & District Sunday League Division Four.

Within three minutes G&D took the lead when Tim Cortnage made a storming run from right back to deliver a cross which Charlie Miles tucked into the bottom corner.

One became two 10 minutes later when Jamie Hutchison’s corner teed up a goalmouth scramble, Sean Stevens getting the final touch as the ball hit the net.

The G&D’s third goal came from Mags Brown, who calmly finished past the opposing keeper after a lovely team move.

The home side conceded just before half time when Stevens made a perfect last-man challenge, winning the ball which was then struck into the net by teammate Jordan Harrington.

Denham came out strongly after the break and within five minutes of the re-start they got another goal back to make it 3-2.

The second half was very scrappy with neither team having real chances.

Denham pushed more men forward and found themselves with a one-on-one, only for Dan Hall to make a vital save.

With two minutes left on the clock, Denham broke clear but was denied by a last-ditch tackle by Tom Ray.

The ball found the feet of Denham’s left winger who converted to equalise.

On Sunday G&D travel to M. Towler Services United Luton in the county cup.