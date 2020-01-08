Gilmartin bags brace in Langford defeat

Langford were beaten 3-2 at Winslow United on Tuesday night.

Lincoln Gilmartin scored twice for the Reds, but goals from Grant Karwacinski, Sean Coles and Henry Dalton secured the three points for the hosts.

Langord were also in Spartan South Midlands Football League action on Saturday, securing a 1-1 draw at FC Broxbourne Borough.

In an entertaining game, which was held up for 20 minutes due to floodlight failure, Langford fully deserved their point.

The hosts took the lead on eight minutes, a header from Brad Niner was blocked but he thumped home the rebound.

The home side’s Billy Banks rattled a spot kick against the bar before the Reds levelled in the second half.

A low inswinging free kicked from Dean Auburn was spilled by the home keeper and captain Greg Douglas swept home.