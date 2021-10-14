Goal crazy Waders are in seventh heaven

Chris Nunn's Biggleswade Town have scored seven goals in each of their last two matches

It’s been a remarkable week for Biggleswade Town after they hit seven goals in back-to-back matches at the Yvette Brewer Stadium.

Chris Nunn’s team thumped Barwell 7-0 at home last weekend and then, incredibly, followed it up with a 7-1 demolition of Stratford Town on Tuesday night with the big victories catapulting them into the top 10 in the Southern League Premier Central.

Against Barwell, they led 2-0 at half-time before running in five more after the break with Ronan Silva hitting a hat-trick while Ben Stevens, James Peters, Matthew Hall and Joe Neal were also on target.

Then, in midweek, Neal and Blake D’Arcy both scored twice with Silva, Stevens and David Manu making it another magnificent seven in the space of three days.

Nunn admitted his team have been “relentless” in the two games but he is also trying to remain cautious.

The Waders boss joked: “If I knew what the secret formula was then I would have installed it into them in August!

“We have had a few boys back. Shane Bush, Sam Squire and Joe Neal, who are three big players right down the spine of the team, have all come back which has been massive.

“We have made a few minor tweaks and we did that for the game at Coalville Town which we lost 1-0 but I felt we deserved something from the game.

“With Barwell, we went in front and then there was a decision where they could have got a penalty and there was a decision where our goalkeeper could have got a red card but we got through it and after we made it 2-0 everything seemed to go for us.

“But we asked a lot of questions of them and we were relentless.

“And, on Tuesday, I was looking at it as a proper test and the boys started well and got an early goal.

“Stratford missed good chances after our first and second goals but we took our opportunities.

“Maybe it is a case that things have just gone our way but maybe I am not giving the players enough credit for doing it because you won’t see many teams at Step 3 score seven goals in back-to-back games.

“You have to be careful because things can change very quickly.

“But we are a young side, we are energetic and the boys are all hungry. They have just been relentless in the last two games.”

The matches are coming thick and fast for the Waders this month.

They host Rushall Olympic tomorrow (Saturday) before heading to Needham Market next Tuesday night and Nunn admitted it’s the home games his team are targeting as he bids to, first and foremost, get them to a safety net to ensure they aren’t involved in the relegation picture.

“To be honest, we needed those points this week,” he added..

“We look at the top four or five teams and it’s going to be very difficult for us to compete with them.

“We feel there are probably 10 to 15 teams that we are involved with and we feel it’s important to get results against them at home if we are to stay in the league.

“People might say I am being negative. But we have to be realistic and we want to get to 40 points as quickly as possible.

“We have played five games at home and won four. That’s where we have to deliver and, at the moment, we are.

“Before we played Barwell, we knew that six of our next eight games were at home.