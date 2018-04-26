Guillem Balague: Changing of the guard at Biggleswade United

There will be a changing of the guard at Biggleswade United next season with the departure at the end of the campaign of current coach, Cristian Colás, his assistant, Stuart Bimson and fitness coach Albert Martinez.

I remember the first time I spoke to Cristian after I had received his CV. He sent it along with another one from a more experienced colleague but there was something about his that attracted me immediately.

I felt immediately, even without having met him face to face, that we were on the same wavelength, that he understood what we needed to do which was primarily to raise the level of coaching and to try to improve the club and create a professional setup.

That was our aim, that was the journey we were embarking on, the furrow we continue to plough.

Cristian, along with his loyal staff, would - like all of us - learn much along the way and the effort, hard work and dedication of him, Stuart Bimson and Albert Martinez has helped to move the club further down the road to where we want to be,

Fine coaches, but even finer gentlemen and a confirmation that the two qualities are not mutually exclusive, they have between them helped us to gain the identity that we needed and by which we are now identified. We will always have a Cristian, a Stuart and an Albert in our club and replacing them is going to be very hard. Stuart is like an English version of Cristian, demanding, dedicated and a great communicator, not just with his players but also with the board and everyone at the club. It was a pleasure to see them work together.

Albert was the latest arrival and got on with his work in a quiet, controlled manner that belied the effort and dedication he put into it and which in germs of preparation, prevention and training helped raise the bar so high.

Everyone at Biggleswade United Football Club would like to thank Cristian, Stuart and Albert for the heroic efforts they have put into this club over the past few years and we wish them all the very best for the future. They should know above everything else they will always have a home here at Second Meadow.

Their legacy can be seen in sides like our Under 11 Reds who will meet Hitchin Town Hounds in the final of the Derek Gates Cup at the Bury at Buntingford on May 13 (ko 10.00am) and in our Under 8 side who recently beat Crawley Green 4-2 to win the Chiltern Sevens Spring Cup Final.

Warmest congratulations to them and hopefully one day we will be able to see them reap the benefits of the coaching they are now receiving all the way up to the first team.

The new first team management will be announced in due course but for the time being it’s back to business with our last first team home game of the season on Saturday when Cockfosters are the visitors before we travel down the road for our re-arranged local derby match against Biggleswade FC on Monday night.