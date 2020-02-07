Hatters youngster heads out on loan

Teenage midfielder moves to the Waders

Hatters teenage midfielder Sam Beckwith has joined Southern League Premier Division Central side Biggleswade Town on a one-month youth loan.

The 17-year-old, who has captained the U18s this term, now embarks on his stint away from the Hatters, as he gets some valuable experience of men's football.

Beckwith is yet to make a senior appearance for Luton but impressed manager Graeme Jones during pre-season, as he headed out to Portugal for the club's training camp.

He signed a development contract in October 2019 and will join up with Town defender Corey Panter who is also on loan at the Carlsberg Stadium.

Beckwith himself tweeted: "Looking forward to the new challenge in joining @Biggleswade1874 on loan for a month."

While Waders boss Chris Nunn added: "Delighted @samuelbeckwith7 has joined us for a month. A big thank you to @LutonTown.

"Sam will come straight into the squad on Sat."