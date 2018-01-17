Heartbreak as Eagles let two goal lead slip

Stotfold let a two goal lead slip to lose 4-3 at London Colney in the SSML on Saturday.

They went behind after just five minutes, Loren Maxwell the scorer, but Terry Billy headed them level on 12 minutes.

Then a quickfire double set of free kicks from Dan Harper and Kieran Barnes saw the Eagles take a 3-1 lead with half an hour gone.

That’s the way it stayed until the hour mark, when London Colney pulled one back through Laurence Vaughan, and it was all square just six minutes later when Tobi Omotosho headed over Harry Smart.

The killer fourth duly arrived ten minutes from time, Vaughan curling in a free kick, to condemn the SSML Premier’s bottom side to another defeat.

This Saturday Stotfold go again in their urgent bid for points with a home fixtures against midtable London Tigers.