High-flying Eagles pick off bottom side Blues

A new era opened for Bedford Town at the Eyrie on Saturday but for visitors Arlesey Town it was the same old story.

The Blues slumped to a two goal defeat and it will surely now take a miracle to avoid relegation from Southern League East.

Bedford Town v Arlesey Town. Picture: June Essex.

The weekend saw one time non-league giants Bedford’s first match under the ownership of a new consortium.

Supporters were allowed in free, with donations welcomed, and it led to a bumper 438 crowd - double the season average. The majority of those went home happy as the in-form hosts recorded a fifth straight league win.

Both sides had to come to terms with a really heavy wet pitch and once more Arlesey had to start with few fit and available forwards.

The Blues defended well but paid dearly for a couple of mistakes. James Peters ensured the hosts got off a great start when he fired an accurate shot just inside the post after five minutes.

Paul Benson converted at the far post 10 minutes before half time and that’s the way it stayed.

In truth, Arlesey’s Lewis Elsom only had one other save to make with not much to choose from between the sides. However a lack of firepower meant Arlesey only mustered one decent chance themselves.

Things don’t get any easier for the Blues this weekend when league leaders AFC Rushden & Diamonds come to town in a top versus bottom clash.