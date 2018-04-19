Huge crowd at Biggleswade sees Hereford lift league title

A large crowd packed the Carlsberg Stadium to see Hereford FC crowned Southern League Premier champions on Tuesday night.

A single goal saw them them beat Biggleswade Town - a repeat of the score at Edgar Street earlier this season.

The phoenix club, formed from the ashes of the former Football League side, booked a third successive promotion in front of 740 spectators, the majority of them making the long midweek journey from Herefordshire.

One plus for the Waders was their ability to field a recognised goalkeeper for the first time in five starts. Teenager Patrick Sinfield was signed ahead of kick off, allowing stand-in keeper Craig Daniel to resume his usual position in the outfield.

The match itself wasn’t a classic but the visitors did enough to secure the three points they needed to lift the title. Hereford were on the front foot from the start. Dennison Myrie-Williams put a dangerous ball into the box and it rebounded off Hicks and over the crossbar.

The same player was denied by Sinfield on the half hour, the keeper saving with his legs.

But the key moment came three minutes from half time. Once again Myrie-Williams was involved, taking a knock from Greg Kaziboni in the box and the referee awarded the penalty. Rob Purdie smashed home the spot kick.

In the second period Hereford were content to hold their lead and could have extended it further, Mike McGrath rattling the bar.

However with just a one goal advantage the Waders could still spoil the party - Tony Burnett went through on goal only to be denied by Puddy.

Biggleswade played at Tiverton on Thursday night. They then visit Royston on Saturday before hosting Dunstable on Tuesday.