Ill discipline sees Biggleswade United given a thumping

Biggleswade United took a festive thumping as a lack of discipline – epitomised by the five cautions incurred and a red card for Jordan Wright – contributed to a 4-0 defeat at a rampant Leighton Town on Saturday.

The hosts have proven to be one of the division’s most accomplished sides and, despite surrendering much of the possession early on, they broke the deadlock inside ten minutes as Lewis McBride breached the United backline before calmly slotting past goalkeeper Reece Voller.

That signalled the beginning of a period of pressure for the Reds as they peppered Voller’s goal without coming dangerously close to doubling their advantage.

Eventually, United regained a foothold in the game and began to move the ball with improved fluency; their best chance to level came as Lee Bilcock stretched to meet Matty Cooper’s corner to no avail.

The visitors had barely emerged from the dressing room at halftime when they found themselves a further goal behind – James Hatch drilling the ball into the bottom corner with sumptuous precision.

And the contest became ever more irretrievable when Wright was giving his marching orders by the referee for dissent.

It was inevitably an uphill battle from that moment in a match that United had struggled in with numerical equality and the pattern of the remaining half-hour or so largely reflected that.

The scoreline remained respectable until the closing minutes when the home side decided to bolster their goal difference with Tom Silford first as he strode beyond a crestfallen United rearguard before driving the ball home emphatically.

Substitute Tom Bryant added a fourth with a first-time finish inside the penalty area to complete a marvellous victory for Leighton and a dismal afternoon for United, who were well and truly marmalised.

A dispiriting day at the office for Cristian Colas’ charges and they’re back on the road on Saturday at perhaps slightly more forgiving opponents Crawley Green.