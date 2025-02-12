Important wins for FC and United in play-off chases

Temi Akinbusoye netted twice for Biggleswade FC. Stock pic by Guy Wills.

​Biggleswade FC kept any faint hopes of a play-off place alive with a 3-1 win at Thame United on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result keeps FC seventh in the SPL Division One Central, still 11 point behind fifth place, still with 13 games to play and with Saturday’s result having edged them closer to Thame who are now just nine points ahead of FC in sixth place.

It also means Biggleswade are seven games unbeaten in the league, five of those games having been victories as they’ve climbed the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s win came despite FC going behind in only the fourth minute as Brayden Daniel’s powerful strike from distance found the net.

Thame continued to put pressure on as they looked for a second but Biggleswade began to edge into the game and Temi Akinbusoye saw a header saved after good work from Rafal Wielblad.

Wielblad shot too high late in the half as FC continued to grow into the encounter and the equaliser finally arrived in the 63rd minute when Akinbusoye arrived to tap home from a pinpoint cross from Adam Hunt.

Akinbusoye saw an effort go close but FC went in front on 77 minutes when a corner was teed up for Dan Carey-Evans who struck a sweet effort past the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the third goal came on 84 minutes from the penalty spot when Akinbusoye netted his second after he’d won the kick himself.

FC now prepare for the visit of Welwyn Garden City to The Eyrie on Saturday.

*Biggleswade United are back in the play-off places after a 2-1 win at Winslow United.

The result puts United level on points with both fourth-placed London Lions and sixth-placed Arlesey Town, with the battle for the top five spanning several sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side went in front just six minutes in when the ball was pulled back to George Kerr on the edge of the penalty area and he fired the ball into the corner of the net.

But United were level just four minutes later as the ball dropped to Carmichael Uchenna in the penalty area and he took two bites of the cherry to slide home the equaliser.

And the winner came on 36 minutes when a punch from the goalkeeper fell to Liam Smyth who fired home.

United will host Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Saturday before visiting the same team seven days later.

​