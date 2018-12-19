Impressive Reds win in entertaining clash

Langford and Amersham put on an entertaining game in very difficult conditions at Forde Park on Saturday, the hosts winning 4-1.

Langford took the lead on 25 minutes. Paul Morris latched onto a through ball and shot low past the advancing keeper.

But the Reds were rocked back on their heels within 60 seconds when they failed to clear a corner and Callum Deverill fired home from the edge of the area.

The second half belonged to Langford, they certainly stepped up a gear and were largely in control. On 52 mminutes. Louis Osbourne beat the offside trap rounded the keeper and slotted the ball home to give Langford the lead.

Josh Bamford made it 3-1 with quarter of an hour to go His first shot seemed to be saved outside the area, but he put home the rebound to end all doubt despite the appeals from the visitors for offside.

He scored again ten minutes from time when Conner Bridge burst down the wing and squared for Bamford to side foot home. Langford host Wodson on Saturday.