In-form Langford go seventh after Wodson win

Langford kept their fine recent form going with a hard fought win over their visitors from Ware on Saturday.

It was a dour affair against a very physical side on a difficult surface which made it hard for the Reds passing football.

They made a good start with a fine goal on 13 minutes, a long cross from Charlie Rome found Josh Bamford in the area and he made no mistake with a powerful header low to the keepers right.

Chances were then few and far between for the rest of the half and the visitors came close on a couple of occasions near the end of the half after a series of free kicks and corners which had the Reds under pressure and half time came at a good time for Langford

The second period really belonged to the visitors in terms of possession. Their physical play made playing any decent football difficult, but they created only one clear chance when Mason Todd burst through but blazed high and wide and for Langford,

Paul Morris shot just wide when clean through early on in the half. Langford defended really well in the second period and deserved the three points.

The visitors’ frustration boiled over in the dying moments and their right back Jonah Evans was sent off in stoppage time.

Langford are now up to seventh in the table.

They visit Bedford in a county derby on Saturday, December 29.