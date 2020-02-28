In-form United becoming targets for league rivals

Biggleswade United boss Chris Devane knows that his side’s fine form are making them targets.

United are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run in the Spartan South Midlands Football League, sitting third in the standings and eager for promotion.

However, Devane accepts that success means the club’s rivals are all desperate to claim their scalp.

“When you’re on a run and haven’t lost in nine games everyone wants to take that away from you,” he said.

“We’re third in the table and teams will look at us and want to be the ones to beat us.”

The next side looking to get one over United will be 19th-placed Arlesey Town, who visit Second Meadow on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Arlesey have picked up seven points from their past three Premier Division fixtures, and Devane knows they will be no pushovers when the two teams lock horns this weekend.

“They’ll be a dangerous team this time of year,” he added.

“They’re fighting for their lives, essentially fighting for survival.

Eight of United’s final 11 games come against sides in the bottom 12.

“It might look a good run on paper but there are a lot of teams fighting for their lives.,” Devane said.

While rivals may have plenty to play for, so do Unitd.

And their form is not to be scoffed at.

Those past nine league games have produced six wins and three draws but, just as impressively, has been the manner in which the side have played.

They have scored 24 times and conceded five, keeping four clean sheets.

“There’s a really good atmosphere,” Devane added.

“We knew we were close, we lost two out of 10 between September and October. We’ve only conceded one in our last five (including the Bedfordshire Charity Cup win over Stotfold).

“If you play attacking football sometimes you have to accept that you’ll give away chances.

“At times we were conceding two or three but maybe scoring four. But recently weve been winning 3-0, 4-0, 5-0.”

United will host Barton Rovers in the Charity Cup semi-final on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

“Obviously the league is what we’re in it for. You can say its the bread and butter, but this is a Bedfordshire cup semi-final against a team, in the league above us,” Devan said.

“It’s areally good chance to see the level we’re at and prove how far we’ve come.

“And it’s the chance to reach acup final.”