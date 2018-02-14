Injury time penalty heartache for Eagles

Stotfold gave high-flying Berkhamsted one big scare on Saturday – only losing to an injury time penalty.

With wind advantage in the first half they adapted better to the heavy pitch.

The opening goal came from Stotfold on 20 minutes when a free kick was headed across goal from the back post and Joe Ryan eventually netted from close range.

Stotfold keeper Matt Fallon was in good form to deny several Berko efforts and ensure the Eagles went into the break in front.

In the second half Jon Munday fell to the ground and handled the ball but Stotfold penalty appeals were ignored.

Berko were on top in the second period and they went close several times before Adiel Mannion converted Alex Campana’s pass.

Then in time added on Matt Bateman was brought down in the box. A penalty was awarded despite protests and Josh Chamberlain netted the winner.

Stotfold visit Tring on Saturday.