Latest England manager odds as three-horse race to replace Gareth Southgate develops, including Newcastle United manager, Ex-Chelsea, Leeds United and Liverpool bosses and these former Three Lions stars

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Jul 2024, 07:35 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 11:20 BST
The race is on to find a new England manager.

Gareth Southgate resigned as England manager after defeat to Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

He had reached consecutive Euros Finals, a World Cup Semi Final and a World Cup Quarter Final – but fell short of ending England’s long painful wait for glory.

So who could step up and replace Southgate for England’s most prized football management job? Here we look at the favourites and their odds, courtesy of SkyBet.

2/1

1. Eddie Howe

2/1 Photo: AFP via Getty Images

5/2

2. Graham Potter

5/2 Photo: Clive Rose

10/3

3. Lee Carsley

10/3 Photo: Getty Images

6/1

4. Frank Lampard

6/1 Photo: Getty Images

