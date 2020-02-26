It's a long shot but Ford is not giving up on play-offs

Boss Mike Ford admits it’s a long shot but he is not giving up on the play-offs.

Banbury United face two BetVictor Southern League games in four days looking to make up ground in pursuit of that final play-off position.

United are five points off Coalville Town, who occupy the final play-of spot, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Biggleswade Town and three days later they entertain Needham Market.

Ford said: “We set a target at the start of the season and we’ll be sticking to that, the play-offs may be a long shot now but we’ll give it our best shot. We worked hard to get to where we were and we don’t want to give up on it yet.

“We’ve played all the top sides twice so we don’t have to face them again, so a lot of the big boys are done and dusted. That doesn’t make any of our remaining games any easier and Biggleswade is a massive one for us on Saturday.”

The arrival of Jake Walker, Greg Kaziboni and Luke Fairlamb – all on loan –has boosted Ford’s squad but he knows how quickly things can turn in football.

He said: “Saturday’s victory against Stourbridge gave everyone a big lift and boosted the confidence but now we’ve got to back that up in the next two games.

“It was a very good performance against Stourbridge, who are still one of the big clubs in this division, helped because I had good players out on the pitch and others to bring on when we needed to see that game out.

“We didn’t have that a few games ago, we looked like our old selves on Saturday. But I realise that could all change very quickly because Tamworth could recall Greg Kaziboni after Saturday and Luke Fairlamb could go back to Brackley Town when his loan spell is up, that would leave us short in numbers and quality.

“We have to give those clubs a reason for their player to be with us and, more importantly, give the individual player a good reason to want to stay with us. If we can get back to winning ways then I’m sure they will want to stay and be part of that.”

Instead of having to see who he’s got available, Ford is now able to make his own selections and says players must now compete for their places.

He said: “Jack Westbrook played in central defence against Stourbridge instead of Lee Henderson but that doesn’t mean to say that will be the same for this weekend. Now that we’ve got a decent squad again players can’t afford to rest on their laurels.”