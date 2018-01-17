It’s seventh heaven for rampant FC

Biggleswade FC produced their most emphatic win of the season as they ran in seven goals against midtable Oxhey Jets on Saturday.

Lee Northfield scored a first half hat-trick and set up two more as a rampant FC were 6-0 up at half time.

Northfield fired just wide on five minutes, but a minute later saw Tom Cookman again find Northfield’s run and this time there was to be no let off as he finished into the bottom corner.

Oxhey looked for a quick response and Dan Green had to be at his best as he held a fierce drive. He instantly bowled the ball out to Adam Hunt who quickly found Alex Marsh, who picked out another run from Northfield who drove forward and guided home his and FC’s second.

Oxhey thought they had a lifeline but Chris Blunden’s goal was ruled out for offside. To add insult to injury Biggleswade’s next attack saw a great cross from Marsh to the far post where Taishan Griffith forced it across the line.

Griffith almost grabbed his second as his effort was smartly saved before the inevitable fourth arrived on the half hour. Griffith got away down the right pulled the ball back to Marsh who in turn found Northfield who drilled home his third.

Six minutes before the break the fifth arrived as Northfield became provider, cutting in from the right and leaving Marsh with the simplest tap in.

Northfield created the sixth two minutes later, this time finding Cookman who bent his shot superbly into the top corner.

Having played so beautifully in the first half it was always going to take something special to produce the same in the second – however such was their dominance FC could have done the same.

Marsh, Northfield and Cookman all went close as the pressure continued.

Midway through the half Oxhey grabbed a consolation with a good volley into the corner. However any thought of a comeback was never on the cards as FC continued to dominate. Justin Leavers had two great chances to get himself on the score sheet, both chances created by the youngster George Holman. Leavers though was not to be denied as Holman and Marsh combined, the latter picking out Leavers who this time finished from close range.

Six points in a week has seen FC move up to fifth place. On Saturday they travel to third placed Harpenden.