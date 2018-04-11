It’s ton up for Potton as promotion edges closer

Potton were not at their best but still managed to beat Bugbrooke 3-1 on Saturday and step closer to promotion.

United had travelled to Bugbrooke only two weeks earlier so knew they were not just going to roll over.

Aaron Murrell of Potton v Bugbrooke. Picture: Michelle Darrington

With keeper Tyler Josephs unavailable, Potton beat the transfer deadline by 15 minutes in securing the services of 18-year-old former Cambridge United keeper George Bugg on loan from St Neots.

Darryl Smith was also making his home debut and there was a welcome return for right back Calum Forster.

It took until the 12th minute for Potton to create a chance of note when Smith won the ball wide and passed to Dias who shot just wide.

This was a warning to Bugbrooke who conceded in the very next minute. An awful mix up in the defence presented Aaron Murrell with the ball six yards from goal and he buried the chance to score Potton’s 100th league goal this season.

Divisional top scorer Danny Webb. Picture: Michelle Darrington.

The Royals doubled their lead nine minutes later in what turned out to be the move of the match. Smith. who was having a major influence. played the ball to Dias whose cross was headed home by Danny Webb.

Potton should have been three to the good when Webb passed to Smith in the box. Bugbrooke failed to clear their lines which presented Murrell with a clear shot on goal but he put it over.

Potton did score their third on 32n minutes when Murrell won the ball and played in Smith whose cross was driven in by Webb.

United knew they had to raise the tempo of the second half. This didn’t really happen, although they did have a couple of decent chances with Dias playing in James Meredith whose effort was well saved by keeper Bull, and Tom Blatch was unlucky with his rising shot.

Calum Forster of Potton v Bugbrooke. Picture: Michelle Darrington

On 56 minutes Bugbrooke were awarded a penalty. Ansell Carter lost the ball and the quick break looked like it was thwarted by James Sage. But he lost the ball and this time fouled Ademidun, who stepped up and smashed home the penalty past Bugg.

Next up are newly-crowned champions Pinchbeck away on Saturday, before Potton welcome Huntingdon on Tuesday.

POTTON UNITED George Bugg, Calum Forster, Tom Blatch,James Sage, Luke Harradine, James Meredith(Ryan Don 63) Danny Webb, Claudio Dias, Gary Ansell Carter,(Mark Franklin 79) Aaron Murrell, Darryl Smith (Aiden Mclean 79)