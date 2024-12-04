​It’s mixed fortunes for Biggleswade FC

Lee Northfield scores from the spot against Stotfold. Photo: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

​Biggleswade FC endured despair and then joy in the space of 48 hours as their SPL Division One Central season continued over the weekend.

They fell 2-0 to league leaders Berkhamsted on Saturday, but then ran out 3-1 winners over Stotfold on Monday night to move six points clear of the relegation places and with games still in hand on all the teams around them.

Monday’s win came thanks to goals from Randy Bulakio, Lee Northfield’s penalty and then Ethan Kessel, Haroon Merial having levelled things on the stroke of half-time.

Biggleswade now host Ware on Saturday on whom they have four games in hand and are seven points behind.​