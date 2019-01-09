Jets strike with final touch to beat United

Biggleswade United were stung by a last gasp winner at home to Oxhey Jets on Saturday.

Things had started well when Sam Holmes rose at the far post to head United in front with just five minutes gone.

However they were pegged back on the half hour when Nicholas Kerley netted from the penalty spot.

There were chances for both sides in the second period, Holmes denied a second headed goal with a great save. But deep into injury time Jets forced a corner and from it Kerley towered above the defence to head the ball home.

United travel to Colney Heath on Saturday and Arlesey Town on Tuesday.