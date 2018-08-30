Josh earns Waders a derby draw with Hitchin

A big crowd at Biggleswade Town saw the hosts draw 1-1 with rivals Hitchin Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

Chances were few and far between in this hard fought Southern League clash watched by more than 500.

Certainly Hitchin had the better of the early play as the Waders, still forced by injuries into an unsettled selection, set about the task of containing the visitors.

Bradshaw, Urquhart, Longe-King and Perry all had great games as did the opposition defence. A comment of “these players know each other too well” could be the key as the forwards were second best in this contest.

Hitchin got the breakthrough on 32 minutes when a corner to the far post was met by Josh Bickerstaff to give the Canaries a half time lead.

Manager Allinson and his staff worked some magic during the break as a much more determined side came out for the second period.

Four out of the five games so far the boys in green have had to come from behind and managed successfully to do so.

A copy cat goal on 77 minutes saw Josh Urquhart rise above everyone else to head home an equaliser from a corner.

This set up a frantic last 13 minutes as the Waders took the game to Hitchin. Jonny McNamara thought he had sealed a victory very late only to be ruled offside.

In a game where defenders were dominant, both goals scored by back line players. Overall Biggleswade have retained the unbeaten start clicking up the points and Hitchin have also improved after their first few games.

Waders visit Rushall Olympic on Saturday. They have been drawn away to Chesham United in the FA Cup.