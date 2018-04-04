Keeper-less Waders draw

Waders earned a draw at Gosport on Saturday despite not being able to field a regular goalkeeper.

With all three town keepers injured, midfielder Craig Daniel donned the gloves and took over duties between the sticks.

The home side attacked from the start with Pat Suraci sending a low shot past the far post.

At the other end Nathan Hicks was presented with a shooting chance with quarter of an hour gone but dragged his effort across the face of goal.

Soon after, Patrick O’Flaherty had to beat away a powerful shot from Jack Bowen and the same player was denied soon after when his header was well saved.

There were shouts for a Borough penalty when Olusanya went down in the area but the referee was not impressed and booked him for diving.

Ben Wright produced the home side’s best first-half effort with a shot from outside the area but Daniel pushed his shot away.

In the second half Wright headed wide for Gosport while for the visitors Robbie Parker drilled a shot past the post.

The home side made the breakthrough on 75 minutes with a stunning strike from Rowan Vine. He picked the ball up 25 yards out, burst forward and fired an unstoppable drive into the far corner.

However four minutes later the Waders were level when Connor Hall headed in a free-kick from the right.

Monday’s home fixture with Dunstable Town was postponed, as was Wednesday’s rearranged match at Tiverton.

The Waders visit Banbury on Saturday and host Slough on Tuesday.