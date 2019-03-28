Langford are beaten in entertaining clash

Langford were on the wrong end of another entertaining game at Forde Park in front of a larger than average crowd on Saturday.

They were deservedly two goals in front but again their defensive frailties cost them dear just like the other games of late, losing 3-2 to Winslow.

The visitors certainly took a bruising approach to the game, but it was the Reds who took the lead with a fine goal on 14 minutes. Jack Worbey did well to control a long cross field pass and squared the ball for Louis Osbourne to score with a fine left footed drive from the edge of the area. The visitors were conceding many free kicks and from one of these keeper Sam Ashmead miscued a punched clearance and Mok Ali headed home from close range.

Just before the break, Alex Kedzierski pulled a goal back when he waltzed through some poor challenges to shoot low past Ben Watson. There was still time for Jack Miller to increase Langford’s lead but his lob went just over the bar.

Langford made the worst possible start to the second half when they conceded a sloppy goal in the 49th minute.

Tommy Reynolds brought down Simon King in the area and he made no mistake from the spot kick.

Winslow now settled to play some good football and took the lead on 75 minutes when Sean Coles fired low into the corner following a low cross.

Langford visit Park View on Saturday.