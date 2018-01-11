Langford are sunk by single goal at Bedford

A single goal by Martin Holland in the first half was enough to seal the points for Bedford against Langford on a damp Tuesday evening at McMullen Park.

The hosts edged the game and just about deserved to win, if only on chances created in the first half. The match itself was am untidy affair, which ended with tempers flaring, players from both sides lucky not to receive further sanctions from the officials.

The best of the football came in the opening 20 minutes, with both sides trying to push forward, but chances were scarce, until Bedford began to dominate. Holland shot wide from a good position, and then McGrath was just wide with a fierce shot from 30 yards out.

It was no surprise when Holland gave the hosts the lead on 40 minutes, latching on to a neat through ball and firing low past Fordham. Just before the break,

Holland almost doubled the lead with a point blank header from a clever curling free kick, which Fordham kept out with a fine save.

Although play was more open in the second half, Langford failed to create many chances, and when openings did appear, the final ball was poor. Bedford did create chances, with Holland shooting wide, and Fordham making two brave saves, to keep the score down.

Langford’s visit Harefield United in SSML Division One on Saturday.

Langford: Kieran Fordham, Karl Dean, Lewis Sinclair, James Lamptey, Michael Payne (capt), Adam Brown, Lewis Croucher, Joe Zungvzah, Harry Orr, Jack Edwards, Sean Mboto.

Subs: Nico Ciaran holt (used). Ethan Draper (used), Danny Bacon (used), Jed Wheeler, James Tizard.