Langford beaten at the death in derby

Bedford deserved all three points in their county derby against Langford in the SSML Division One on Saturday, even if they left it late to secure the 3-2 win.

Langford were without several key players and lost Connor Bridge with a shoulder injury in the first half. Only some brilliant saves from Ben Watson and some stout defending kept them in the game for so long.

A fierce shot from Brandon Macrae crashed against the bar and play swept to the other end for Josh Bamford to shoot wide for Langford when clear.

It was all Bedford after this and yet it was Langford who took the lead just past the half hour as a smart five man move ended with Lewis Osbourne crashing a fierce shot from 25 yards.

The hosts were deservedly level five minutes later. Harry Murray was brought down in the area and Michael Fisher scored from the spot.

The Reds took the lead on 72 minutes with their first real attack of the half. A long free kick was headed across goal by Louis Woodly and Bamford headed in at the far post.

Bedford levelled with a fine glancing header from Fisher with ten minutes still to play and, in stoppage time. Langford sloppily gave the ball away in midfield and from a cross the unmarked Martin Holland headed home.

Langford host bottom side Hatfield Town on Saturday.