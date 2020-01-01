Langford delight as Atuhbra seals victory

Langford returned to winning ways in a hard-fought derby victory over Bedford at Forde Park on Saturday.

The visitors started the more lively, but were unable to take advantage of a few half chances, the home side taking the lead with their first real chance.

With 20 minutes on the clock, a fine move on the left saw a low cross into the box met nicely by Collins Atuhbra, who took a good touch and slipped it past Luke Murray in the visitors’ goal.

Bedford certainly upped the tempo in the second half and missed a couple of good chances early on.

New signing Regan Mendes was outstanding for the hosts while Dean Auburn and Lincoln Gilmartin couldn’t convert on the counter attack.

Jack Edwards hit the bar with a tremendous shot from 25 yards, but the Reds held on to earn three points.