Langford derby ends in a goalless stalemate

Langford’s derby with Ampthill in SSML Division One ended in a goalless stalemate on Saturday.

On a dull afternoon at Forde Park Ampthill started in a determined manner, earning their first yellow card for a mistimed heavy tackle n the first minute. Danny Butler had Town’s first real chance, taking down a cross, turning and shooting but his shot was well saved by Kieran Fordham on his debut.

At the other end Luke Smith had a shot well saved.

Langford started the second period putting some good passing football together, culminating with Luke Smith shooting across goal and just wide of the far post. Both teams continued to squander possession, with neither able to make anything happen in the final third.

Ampthill will rue their poor finishing without a shot on target in the final 20 minutes of the game. Langford only created one chance when Smith beat two defenders then played Ethan Draper in, but his shot was well saved.

Langford visit St Neots Reserves in the SSML on Saturday.

Langford: Kieran Fordham, Lewis Sinclair (capt), Ciaran Holt, Jordan Cleghorn, Karl Dean, Adam Brown, Lewis Croucher, Jack Edwards, Luke Smith, Ethan Draper, Sean Mboto.

Subs: Nico Miceli, James Lamptey, Jed Wheeler (used), Harry Orr, Joe Zungvzah (used).