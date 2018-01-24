Langford earn a scrappy point against Bedford

Langford fought out a 1-1 draw with county rivals Bedford FC in a scrappy encounter at Forde Park on Tursday.

There was no lack of effort from either side, but fluid passing moves were in short supply in this SSML Division One fixture that went ahead despite the wet conditions.

The visitors started in a lively fashion, and Adam Hulks came close with a far post header that drifted just wide.

Langford eventually began to settle, and on 22 minutes had their first chance when Marc Arnott played in Luke Smith, but his low shot was straight at the visiting goalkeeper.

The visitors began to dominate; Hyde had a fierce shot saved by Kieran Fordham in the Langford goal.

Then on the stroke of halftime, Bedford took a deserved lead.

A long free kick into the area was met by a backward header from a Langford defender, that looped over Fordham and into the net.

The second half opened with The Reds on top and they deservedly drew level on 50 minutes, with a fine near post header from Luke Smith from a corner.

Again play became scrappy, and although both sides strived to find a winner, neither could put a telling passing movement together, a draw was a fair result.

Langford’s next match is at home to bottom side Hillingdon Borough in SSML Division One on Saturday.

Langford: Kieran Fordham, James Lamptey, Lewis Sinclair, Joe Zungvzah, Michael Payne (capt), Adam Brown, Jack Edwards, Josh Terry, Luke Smith, Ethan Draper, Marc Arnott.

Subs: Mitchell Pagett (used), Sean Mboto, Lewis Croucher (used), Ciaran Holt, Harry Orr (used).